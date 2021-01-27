When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?





On Tuesday, the State Security Agency’s (SSA) Director-General, Loyiso Jafta, claimed to have circumstantial evidence that some judges, or a judge, were bribed to influence the outcome of court cases against former President Jacob Zuma.

Jafta told the State Capture Commission that for years there was no oversight by Parliament or any other statutory body over the SSA.

Sydney Mufamadi testified that Project Justice was aimed at influencing judges to rule in Zuma’s favour.

Mufamadi – Minister of Safety and Security in President Nelson Mandela’s cabinet – chaired a panel into the SSA.

The panel found that the SSA paid to infiltrate the media and trade unions, and to counter President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign (CR17) to become President of the ANC.

Recently published related articles:

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the total disbandment of the SSA.

It wants an independent, transparent state security agency to replace it.

Lester Kiewit asked DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard, a member of the Standing Committee on Intelligence, why Parliament failed in its oversight of the SSA.

It is just astonishing to hear about the enormous amounts that have been looted! Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

We’re sworn to secrecy upon penalty of jail… used against members of the previous committee. Things were hidden from them and reports were manipulated… ANC members possibly had an inkling of what was going on… Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

The current State Security Agency is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting… Three years have passed and not a single arrest or a single rand recovered… Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the interview in the audio below.