When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?
On Tuesday, the State Security Agency’s (SSA) Director-General, Loyiso Jafta, claimed to have circumstantial evidence that some judges, or a judge, were bribed to influence the outcome of court cases against former President Jacob Zuma.
Jafta told the State Capture Commission that for years there was no oversight by Parliament or any other statutory body over the SSA.
Sydney Mufamadi testified that Project Justice was aimed at influencing judges to rule in Zuma’s favour.
Mufamadi – Minister of Safety and Security in President Nelson Mandela’s cabinet – chaired a panel into the SSA.
The panel found that the SSA paid to infiltrate the media and trade unions, and to counter President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign (CR17) to become President of the ANC.
Recently published related articles:
-
-
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the total disbandment of the SSA.
It wants an independent, transparent state security agency to replace it.
Lester Kiewit asked DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard, a member of the Standing Committee on Intelligence, why Parliament failed in its oversight of the SSA.
It is just astonishing to hear about the enormous amounts that have been looted!Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
We’re sworn to secrecy upon penalty of jail… used against members of the previous committee. Things were hidden from them and reports were manipulated… ANC members possibly had an inkling of what was going on…Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
The current State Security Agency is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting… Three years have passed and not a single arrest or a single rand recovered…Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?
Sara-Jayne King posed the riddle to listeners to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, but did any get the answer right?Read More
Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies
Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.Read More
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims
R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.Read More
[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay
SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease
The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high.Read More
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more
Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.Read More
Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a pre-school principal.Read More
More from Politics
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".Read More
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act
Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties.Read More
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up
If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open
Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee.Read More
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.Read More