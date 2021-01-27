Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying
This week's ConsumerTalk takes a closer look at a whole raft of grocery related issues including our own survey of a basket of goods that revealed some quite surprising results.
Everyone knows food prices have soared under lockdown, people have shifted their shopping habits significantly in the past year, and belts are being tightened all over the country as the impact of lockdown hits home, says presenter Pippa Hudson.
So to put it more simply, which supermarket is the cheapest Pippa asks Wendy.
The short answer, says Wendy Knowler, is it depends on a number of factors.
But what I do know for sure having done this consumer journalism thing for more than 20 years, is that supermarkets all use the same monitoring company to make sure that their prices are competitive.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
She recounts how many years ago, the advertising standards authority at the time forced Checkers to stop advertising on their bright yellow carrier bags words to the effect of 'lowest prices always', because the actual price comparisons over time did not substantiate that claim.
So you are very unlikely to see that claim being made.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Prices for a particular item may be cheaper in a particular week, but a blanket claim to always be the cheapest is not going to fly, says Wendy.
So, to know which supermarket's basket of goods is cheapest, will depend on what you buy and when you buy it, explains Knowler.
Prices are incredibly volatile...it is very likely that as soon as you look at one supermarket and then get to the fourth one, the first one is not accurate anymore.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Another flaw she has experienced with the 'basket of goods' comparison exercise is that supermarkets complain about the methodology used.
I actually stopped doing it because it became so fraught with complaints from the supermarket groups saying we had got it wrong.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
But price comparisons no longer need to be so laborious requiring trekking to each store because there are now shopping apps, says Knowler.
Take a listen to Wendy Knowler below:
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.Read More
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime
Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.Read More
You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns
Hand sanitiser has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers
As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.Read More
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?
The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.Read More
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.Read More
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look
The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?Read More
Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet
Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.Read More