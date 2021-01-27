Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker
Tesla is the world’s most valuable vehicle manufacturer – by far.
Elon Musk’s electric car company is now worth more than the next five carmakers combined.
It overtook Toyota in 2020, despite the Japanese behemoth selling 20 times more cars and earning 10 times more revenue than the electric car maker.
Recently published related articles:
-
'1st-time traders are buying the sh_ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
-
Toyota sold 10.46 million cars in 2020 compared to Tesla’s tally of 499 550.
Volkswagen is the world’s third-largest car company by market capitalisation.
Tesla was the world’s fastest-growing company (by market cap) in 2020, on the back of record sales, increased production, and expansion into new markets.
Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena how this is possible.
She also asked him what the likely impact will be on Tesla of other car manufacturers increasingly mass-producing good electric cars.
Recent articles by De Siena:
-
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
-
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert
-
(REVIEW) Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
Elon Musk holds 22% of all Tesla stock… It went up 700% in 12 months… he then overtook Jeff Bezos…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Why do investors think this car company is worth more than the next five most-valuable car companies combined? … Tesla has barely ever made a profit! … The answer is down to tech…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Tesla’s battery-tech is far ahead of everyone else’s in the industry. Their autonomous driving tech as well. Mercedes said they’re giving up on autonomous driving… it said it cannot be Tesla…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
… the genius of Elon Musk… he’s rewarded by becoming obscenely wealthy!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme
Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.Read More
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer
"I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?"Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Opinion
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'
The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
More from Lifestyle
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey
Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims
R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.Read More
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme
Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports
The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.Read More
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey
"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).Read More
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More