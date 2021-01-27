Streaming issues? Report here
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world's most valuable carmaker

Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.

Tesla is the world’s most valuable vehicle manufacturer – by far.

Elon Musk’s electric car company is now worth more than the next five carmakers combined.

It overtook Toyota in 2020, despite the Japanese behemoth selling 20 times more cars and earning 10 times more revenue than the electric car maker.

Tesla Model X

Toyota sold 10.46 million cars in 2020 compared to Tesla’s tally of 499 550.

Volkswagen is the world’s third-largest car company by market capitalisation.

Tesla was the world’s fastest-growing company (by market cap) in 2020, on the back of record sales, increased production, and expansion into new markets.

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena how this is possible.

She also asked him what the likely impact will be on Tesla of other car manufacturers increasingly mass-producing good electric cars.

Recent articles by De Siena:

Elon Musk holds 22% of all Tesla stock… It went up 700% in 12 months… he then overtook Jeff Bezos…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Why do investors think this car company is worth more than the next five most-valuable car companies combined? … Tesla has barely ever made a profit! … The answer is down to tech…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Tesla’s battery-tech is far ahead of everyone else’s in the industry. Their autonomous driving tech as well. Mercedes said they’re giving up on autonomous driving… it said it cannot be Tesla…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

… the genius of Elon Musk… he’s rewarded by becoming obscenely wealthy!

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


