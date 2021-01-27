Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?
2020 was a tough year for the men and women in blue, writes criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb in his recent piece for News24.
On top of their day-to-day responsibilities, Saps officers were also tasked with enforcing a number of 'unwelcome' regulations imposed under the national lockdown.
But last year saw a great deal of criticism levelled at the police as the South African Police Service responded to the Covid-19 pandemic and non-compliance of lockdown rules.
So far this year, there have been reports of over-zealous officers throwing stun grenades at surfers and strong-arming an elderly man off a beach in Cape Town and
Lamb's article 'Lockdown policing is not lekker' was published on 27 January, which is also National Police Day.
The selection of the title of the article was that it's not lekker and that sometimes it's not lekker for the police themselvesDr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Their job is to prevent and combat crime and what lockdown has required of them is to do fairly petty things.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full conversation below:
