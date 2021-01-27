Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered
Can you get it twice? Can my teenager pass it on? If I don't have a cough, might it still be Covid-19?
Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, CapeTalk's John Maytham dedicated a segment of Wednesday's show to listeners wanting to post their coronavirus questions to Prof Francois Venter.
Here are a few of the questions asked by listeners...
1. Where do most Covid-19 transmissions happen?
Every single study that has come out signals that it's indoors, at home - and these so-called superspreader events are all indoors. When I say indoors, that's indoors with closed windows, the second you start opening your windows and doors it drops the risk dramatically.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
2. How great is the risk of contracting Covid-19 in a mall or store?
There's probably air moving in and out of malls, plus there's often sunlight, which is a natural disinfectant, so in that scenario, you're probably relatively safe. If you're in a crowded bank, for example, that's not a great scenario.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
3. Is steaming an effective way to treat Covid symptoms?
I'm a big fan of steaming and lemon juice - it's very natural and ut's not going to do you any harm, if it makes you feel good carry on.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
4. Can a past positive Covid result be considered the same as getting the vaccine?
Looking at studies from people who have tested positive for Covid or have antibodies that suggest they've had it, it seems like it protects to a high extent, like 80%, the vaccine protects to about 90%.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
5. Can people who have been vaccinated still infect others?
The risk is very low. We'll find out about whether it protects you from transmitting from people in the next few weeks, but hopefully, it will have an impact on transmissibility.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
6. Can I contract Covid-19 from food packaging?
It's a very low probability, we still haven't demonstrated conclusively that it's possible to get it from surfaces.Prof. Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha
Listen to the full Q&A with Prof. Francois Venter by clicking below:
