Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: the dos and donts of lending and borrowing friends and family money.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Saphra to allow 'controlled, compassionate access' to Ivermectin

27 January 2021 5:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
SA Health Products Regulatory Authority - Saphra
COVID-19
Ivermectin

Some medical practitioners believe that Ivermectin may well be the “wonder drug” that could 'save' South Africa.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow the use of the so-called Covid-19 'wonder drug' Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.

The health products regulatory body says a guideline on permitted use will be published in the coming days.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said, "we will facilitate a controlled, compassionate, access programme for Ivermectin."

But she added that the decision has not changed the body's position on the lack of availability of scientific data.

Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of parasites in animals and has been lauded as a ‘miracle treatment’ for Covid-19, however, it has not yet been approved for use on humans.

The announcement by Saphra has been welcomed by some in the medical field who had called on Saphra to unban the drug.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Dr Paul Freinkel, a medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg, says the ban on using Ivermectin to treat coronavirus has placed doctors 'at the crux of an ethical dilemma.'

You have a patient who needs help, and at the same time, you can't legally give them help.

Dr Paul Freinkel, Medical doctor in private practice

Dr. Freinkel says he has seen impressive results in patients who have taken Ivermectin.

When you see a change happening in six to eight hours, it's fairly convincing when oxygen saturation starts to climb by 7-10%

Dr Paul Freinkel, Medical doctor in private practice

[WATCH] SAHPRA SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

146 subscribers

SAHPRA's media briefin on Ivermectin

RELATED: Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug

Saphra approves 'controlled, compassionate access' to Ivermectin, click below to find out more:


