Saphra to allow 'controlled, compassionate access' to Ivermectin
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow the use of the so-called Covid-19 'wonder drug' Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.
The health products regulatory body says a guideline on permitted use will be published in the coming days.
Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said, "we will facilitate a controlled, compassionate, access programme for Ivermectin."
But she added that the decision has not changed the body's position on the lack of availability of scientific data.
Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of parasites in animals and has been lauded as a ‘miracle treatment’ for Covid-19, however, it has not yet been approved for use on humans.
The announcement by Saphra has been welcomed by some in the medical field who had called on Saphra to unban the drug.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Dr Paul Freinkel, a medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg, says the ban on using Ivermectin to treat coronavirus has placed doctors 'at the crux of an ethical dilemma.'
You have a patient who needs help, and at the same time, you can't legally give them help.Dr Paul Freinkel, Medical doctor in private practice
Dr. Freinkel says he has seen impressive results in patients who have taken Ivermectin.
When you see a change happening in six to eight hours, it's fairly convincing when oxygen saturation starts to climb by 7-10%Dr Paul Freinkel, Medical doctor in private practice
