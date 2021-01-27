Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
The ban on booze sales is impacting not only the alcohol industry, but players all the way down the value chain.
South Africa's barley farmers are among those looking at a bleak future - malted barley is used to make beer.
80% of their crop is traditionally destined for the beer market says Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what other options these farmers have for selling their crops, if any.
RELATED: Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost
Makube explains why exports are not an option.
We are not geared for the export market and even if that would have happened we would still be competing with other countries that are already traditional suppliers on the international market.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
It's a question of developing those markets... During the Covid period it will be difficult to easily do this and get the product out.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
At the moment the only avenue is the [animal] feed market.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
There will also be a huge crop of barley to harvest soon, which would have to compete with other grains Makube says.
Storage capacity and cost is going to be an enormous problem.
There's also the question of what happens to the back-stock. It comes at a cost for the farmers - there are storage costs involved.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
Listen to the audio below for more detail:
This article first appeared on 702 : Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
More from Business
Would you invest in a blank cheque company?
Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall StreetRead More
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker
Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme
Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
More from Local
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
Saphra to allow 'controlled, compassionate access' to Ivermectin
Some medical practitioners believe that Ivermectin may well be the “wonder drug” that could 'save' South Africa.Read More
Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered
Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?
What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb.Read More
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying
ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.Read More
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey
Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.Read More
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?
"The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard.Read More
This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?
Sara-Jayne King posed the riddle to listeners to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, but did any get the answer right?Read More
Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies
Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.Read More