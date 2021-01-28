Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub





The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to arrive from India shortly and will kick off South Africa's vaccination drive against Covid-19. But there are stories making the round that are fueling conspiracy theories further.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, head of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines.

Many vaccine negotiations are subject to non-disclosure agreements says Prof Schoub.

So until the agreements are signed and sealed, the information cannot be disclosed, which is really part of the contractual agreement with the manufacturer. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

He says that the is the reason why there is not much detail about the numbers of vaccines or dates of arrival.

But that's the nature of the game, unfortunately. It's a bit frustrating, I agree with you, but I am as much in the dark as you are. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

However, he says seems confident it will all materialise in time.

I think we have a broad commitment, and you have to have confidence and trust that they will come through with it. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

The good news is the announcement that the healthcare workers will receive the 1 million vaccines on about 14 February, two weeks after the consignment is expected to arrive on 1 February.

Another half a million are expected to arrive next month. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

Schoub says the second rollout of older people may be harder than the frontline health workers who are easier to access.

The elderly in nursing homes will be easy to get to, but there will be outliers that are more difficult and that plan still needs to be tied up. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

What of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's plan to procure vaccines? Schoub says there is a practical consideration to take into account.

Manufacturers will only sell to governments, dealing with very large amounts. So I don't think it is a legal issue, I just think it is a practical issue. So I am not sure how that is going to work for the Western Cape. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

What about Ivermectin?

Medicines fall under the general MAC explains Schoub, not the vaccine committee, byt the vaccine plan is completely independent of any medications being approved for Covid-19 treatment, he notes.

He says his committee is waiting for Johnson&Johnson phase 3 data to be released.

It has not been published yet. I was told it was going to come out this week. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

