Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown
Due to coronavirus lockdowns, less time has been spent outdoors and more time on screens, leading to significantly more people suffering from myopia - or short-sightedness, especially among young children the world over.
We can certainly understand how this arises.
Many parents are working from home, and their children are getting more of their lessons online as well. There is little time for play so parents reward them by allowing them to play on devices, or to watch endless amounts of TV or youtube - and no one watches the time.
Optometrist Adele Camarena of the SA Optometric Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the condition and what can be done about it.
The relaxed state of the eye is designed to see far.Adele Camarena, Optometrist - SA Optometric Association
So to look close by, you need to activate the small ciliary muscles in the eye to focus the eye for near.Adele Camarena, Optometrist - SA Optometric Association
The problem arises not from looking at the computer or device screen itself, but rather from the sustained period of time that one is looking at the screen, explains Camarena.
That is where the problem starts because children sit for hours on a cellphone that is maybe 15 cm away from the eyes, and that is the biggest problem for the eyes because you need to focus a lot to get the little images and pixels of the digital screen into focus.Adele Camarena, Optometrist - SA Optometric Association
What is the best way to assist children who read on cellphones?
She says they need to take breaks and look into the distance. Look up from the device every 20 minutes and look up and far away for 20 seconds and then carry on, she advises.
Also, tell them to get up and leave the phone and play outside.Adele Camarena, Optometrist - SA Optometric Association
Why is this worse than reading a book, asks Refilwe?
With reading children hold it [the book] at elbow's length so it is further away from the face.Adele Camarena, Optometrist - SA Optometric Association
In addition, with digital streams the thousands of pixels so the focus needs to be sharper, than a book, she adds.
Since the increase of smartphones and digital devices in the past ten years, there has been an increase in short-sightedness globally, supported by studies, says Camarena.
Listen to Adele Camarena below:
