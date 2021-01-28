You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer





Many companies are implementing pay cuts to ride out the pandemic with as many jobs intact as possible.

Refilwe Moloto asked labour lawyer Silke Rathbone (Labour Excel) a question she frequently gets from listeners:

Can companies impose pay cuts with immediate effect?

The short answer is ‘no’.

An employment contract may not be unilaterally changed by an employer; it must consult with the employee.

But these are crazy times; what is reasonable in the circumstances?

Salaries are part of the terms and conditions of employment… in general, it can only be changed when there is consensus… Silke Rathbone, labour lawyer

It’s unfair to simply receive your payslip indicating 50% less. There is an obligation on the company to consult… Silke Rathbone, labour lawyer

What is reasonable in the circumstances? … Employees can always refer to the CCMA. Silke Rathbone, labour lawyer

Employees are on the list of creditors, but if the company liquidates, it’s a long process. Silke Rathbone, labour lawyer

