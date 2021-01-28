Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process'





SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

Cloete says the drug has been around for a long time and is registered in South Africa mainly for veterinary use to treat parasites, such as worms, in animals.

But it has also been used in some African countries where there has been a lot of tapeworm infestation. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says this long protracted issue around Ivermectin has been around the fact that it has been used in South Africa as a veterinarian drug but it not registered for human use.

Therefore a veterinarian can prescribe it for the treatment of animals but a doctor cannot prescribe it for the use of humans. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

SAHPRA as the medicines regulatory body in South Africa has had to review evidence from international bodies and experts, he says.

SAHPRA then had to make a call if there is sufficient evidence...and that has been the contestation for the last 3 to 4 months....with the scientific community saying there has not been enough rigor in the science. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

SAHPRA has a mechanism that can be used called 'restrictive control' in the use of a substance, notes Cloete.

That is what they have used in this specific instance. So it is actually very strict and it is not the first drug where this has been done. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says it falls under section 25 and has to be applied on a patient name basis by an individual doctor who has to make the specific call for a specific patient's treatment regimen.

The doctor has to apply for that exemption from SAHPRA to be able to use the drug. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

With time often being of the essence, and the application process being time-consuming, he agrees the logistics will have to be worked out.

I have spoken to our pharmacology head and pharmacists about how this works and it is quite a cumbersome process. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

It is individually controlled which is a way of mitigating risk he says while the evidence is beginning to emerge.

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete below: