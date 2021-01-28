Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process'
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
RELATED: SA medical doctor describes success with Ivermectin
Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.
Cloete says the drug has been around for a long time and is registered in South Africa mainly for veterinary use to treat parasites, such as worms, in animals.
But it has also been used in some African countries where there has been a lot of tapeworm infestation.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
He says this long protracted issue around Ivermectin has been around the fact that it has been used in South Africa as a veterinarian drug but it not registered for human use.
Therefore a veterinarian can prescribe it for the treatment of animals but a doctor cannot prescribe it for the use of humans.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
SAHPRA as the medicines regulatory body in South Africa has had to review evidence from international bodies and experts, he says.
SAHPRA then had to make a call if there is sufficient evidence...and that has been the contestation for the last 3 to 4 months....with the scientific community saying there has not been enough rigor in the science.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
SAHPRA has a mechanism that can be used called 'restrictive control' in the use of a substance, notes Cloete.
That is what they have used in this specific instance. So it is actually very strict and it is not the first drug where this has been done.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
He says it falls under section 25 and has to be applied on a patient name basis by an individual doctor who has to make the specific call for a specific patient's treatment regimen.
The doctor has to apply for that exemption from SAHPRA to be able to use the drug.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
With time often being of the essence, and the application process being time-consuming, he agrees the logistics will have to be worked out.
I have spoken to our pharmacology head and pharmacists about how this works and it is quite a cumbersome process.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
It is individually controlled which is a way of mitigating risk he says while the evidence is beginning to emerge.
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete below:
More from World
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey
Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.Read More
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting
Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports
The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Talk show giant Larry King has died
Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.Read More
More from Local
Minimal Covid transmission risk from deceased bodies sees funeral rules shift
Body bags are no longer a requirement, families can view deceased loved ones in mortuaries, and open-casket funerals are allowed.Read More
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub
Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed.Read More
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.Read More
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations
'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan VermeulenRead More
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market.Read More
SA medical doctor describes success with Ivermectin
Some medical practitioners believe that Ivermectin may well be the “wonder drug” that could 'save' South Africa.Read More
Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered
Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?
What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb.Read More
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying
ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.Read More