Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt





On Thursday the Constitionl Court ordered in a unanimous decision that former president Jacob Zuma must obey the summons issued for him to appear before the Zondo Commission. This after he walked out of the commission last year refusing to answer questions

Lester Kiewit talks to constitutional law analyst at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) Lawson Naidoo.

Casac was admitted as an amicus on the case.

We clearly welcome the judgment of the Constitutional Court this morning. It certainly clarifies some key issues, not least the fact that Mr Zuma must obey all summonses and directives issued by the court. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

Justice Japhta pointed out that Mr Zuma, when he was president, established the commission and issued the directives that he now seeks to subvert. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

The court took a dim view of that and characterised that as a direct breach of the rule of law, and that nobody is above the law. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

Could Zuma argue that answering questions at the Zondo Commission may incriminate him in a potential later criminal investigation, asks Kiewit?

The court clarified that there is no right to remain silent for witnesses who appear before a commission of inquiry. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

In addition, the court held that whole a witness can claim a right against self-incrimination, that witness would have to provide reasons to the presiding officer, Justice Zondo in this case, why answering a particular question would do so.

So it is not a blanket right that could be claimed. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

At the end of the day Justice Zodo will decide on whether Jacob Zuma must answer questions or not, concludes Naidoo.

