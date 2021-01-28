Minimal Covid transmission risk from deceased bodies sees funeral rules shift
With more than 42 000 Covid-related deaths in South Africa to date as reported by EWN, our country's undertakers and mortuaries are under pressure.
On Wednesday a meeting with the Department of Health and national funeral federations was held, discussing the changes to the handling of human remains by funeral homes.
John Storom of the Funeral Federation of SA talks to Lester Kiewit about adjustments to the regulations.
Yesterday the department, on advice from the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), has confirmed that there is very minimal risk of Covid transmission from the deceased person.John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa
Body bags are therefore no longer a requirement and families can view their deceased at the mortuary in a controlled environment, and you can have an open-casket funeral provided there are controls and proper social distancing and there is no touching of the body.John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa
Who ensures these remaining regulations are adhered to, asks Kiewit?
As funeral directors, we guide the family...but unfortunately, we sit with a situation where sometimes you getting into words where they are wanting to do what they want to do.John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa
There is no one policing the regulations and we are largely dependent on people's understanding.John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa
Listen to the interview below:
