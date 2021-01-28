Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right
South Africa is a hungry nation.
Households spend almost R200 per month more on essentials than five months ago, according to the latest Household Affordability Index.
The Index tracks food prices in 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, and Springbok.
It is compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD).
Foods driving this (% increase in five months):
-
Sugar beans (33%)
-
Maize meal (15%)
-
Samp (7%)
-
White sugar (5%)
-
Cooking oil (4%)
-
Potatoes (4%)
-
White bread (4%)
-
Brown bread (4%)
-
Rice (3%)
-
Cake flour (3%)
-
Onions (2%)
The national minimum wage is R3321.60, which is less than the average cost of the “Household Food Basket” of R4051.20.
In other words, the poorest South Africans – even if they work hard at a low-paying job - cannot eat enough nutritious food.
Our economy is not life-sustaining; we are not feeding our kids.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator at PMBEJD.
A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage. About 60% of employed South Africans earn at that level…Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - PMBEJD
We’re not tracking any luxuries, only basic foods, basic vegetables, and a bit of fruit…Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - PMBEJD
Maize meal – we had a bumper crop last year! I don’t see lower prices coming through…Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - PMBEJD
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:09].
