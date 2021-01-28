'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has released its own customised web browser for the sole purpose of re-enabling Adobe Flash Player after the software company pulled the plug on it.
It is a baffling move, apparently meant to simplify things, but seemingly defeating that purpose.
The Sars browser is meant as a stopgap measure to allow e-filing taxpayers to continue submitting tax forms electronically until Sars can move to more modern HTML5 technology in all its forms.
They were warned aeons ago; why on Earth did Sars not move sooner?
Lester Kiewit interviewed tech journo Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).
It’s old technology! … Three-and-a-half years ago, Adobe warned they were canceling Flash… it’s easy to upgrade… Unfortunately, Sars – for some reason – didn’t make the deadline. Three-and-a-half years were not enough.Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA
Their solution was to build an entire web browser that still allows Flash! It’s really problematic; there is no more support – very dangerous because it opens up all sorts of security risks.Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA
It’s very confusing… Whose idea was this? … It’s not a great idea at all! … I think it’s people in Government who don’t understand technology, signing off something they don’t understand…Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA
There are now huge security risks for anybody using this software… It’s very concerning. Very personal information is now at risk.Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More