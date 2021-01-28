'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'





The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has released its own customised web browser for the sole purpose of re-enabling Adobe Flash Player after the software company pulled the plug on it.

It is a baffling move, apparently meant to simplify things, but seemingly defeating that purpose.

The Sars browser is meant as a stopgap measure to allow e-filing taxpayers to continue submitting tax forms electronically until Sars can move to more modern HTML5 technology in all its forms.

They were warned aeons ago; why on Earth did Sars not move sooner?

Lester Kiewit interviewed tech journo Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).

It’s old technology! … Three-and-a-half years ago, Adobe warned they were canceling Flash… it’s easy to upgrade… Unfortunately, Sars – for some reason – didn’t make the deadline. Three-and-a-half years were not enough. Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA

Their solution was to build an entire web browser that still allows Flash! It’s really problematic; there is no more support – very dangerous because it opens up all sorts of security risks. Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA

It’s very confusing… Whose idea was this? … It’s not a great idea at all! … I think it’s people in Government who don’t understand technology, signing off something they don’t understand… Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA

There are now huge security risks for anybody using this software… It’s very concerning. Very personal information is now at risk. Sam Wright, technology journalist - Tech Girl ZA

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.