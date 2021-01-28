Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
"You gotta be brave before you can be great"
And "Failure is not fatal"
These are some of Nic Haralambous' favourite sayings.
Now the (serial) entrepreneur and author is launching a fund to help people start their own side hustle.
RELATED: No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
It coincides with the launch of his new book in mid-February.
Haralambous has made a commitment to give away R1,000 a day for at least the next year.
Bruce Whitfield chats to the mover and shaker on The Money Show.
I'm doing it with excitement and enthusiasm!Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Obviously there are no book launches now and marketing is very difficult, so I decided to push forward plans to launch the 'Slow Fund', meant to be launched in 2022.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
I made the decision to help - slowly and carefully - kick-start small businesses by giving away R1,000 a day for the next year, or for as long as I have money in the fund.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Alongside this, Haralambous will also offer a 30-minute call to recipients.
"They'll also be listed on my hustle list to help promote their business."
"The goal is to get people over that hump of fear of failure; of commitment to getting this side hustle going."
For the last 12 months everybody has been talking about small businesses being the lifeblood of our community. It's time that we all put our money and our actions where our mouths are, and that includes corporates who I call on to contribute to the fund to help grow small businesses.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Haralambous reports that he already has R60,000 committed for the first 60 days.
No money will be spent on marketing the new book he says - his commitment is to helping people commit to side hustles.
To apply for the funding, visit slowhustle.org and follow the instructions.
If you've got a side hustle idea and it's been burning in your brain and you think that there's a time to get it going, now is the time!Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
