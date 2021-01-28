Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
After nearly 10 months of lockdown, South Africa has 2.4 million square metres of empty office available.
An October 2020 survey (South African Property Owners Association, Sapoa) showed office vacancies at a 16-year high of 12.7%.
No wonder then the growing trend to convert unused office space for residential use.
In one of the latest conversions, private developer and landlord Africrest Properties has announced it will adapt office space of nearly 30,000m² for residential use.
PwC’s Joburg headquarters in Sunninghill will be converted into 700 units.
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Justin Blend (Director, Africrest Properties), who says they only recently took ownership of the old PwC building.
We've converted quite a few office buildings over the last few years from offices to apartments... We saw the opportunity in Sunninghill... To find office tenants now is very difficult in this market.Justin Blend, Director - Africrest Properties
Finding the right properties to convert is not easy says Blend.
In the case of the PwC building, the space is suited for residential purposes with little common areas that are unusable.
We're hoping to develop 700 apartments - one of the largest conversions in South Africa to date.Justin Blend, Director - Africrest Properties
We literally strip the entire building. We're left with the concrete floors and ceiling... At the peak of the development we'll have about 1,000 construction workers on the site.Justin Blend, Director - Africrest Properties
The total value of this project is about R219 million. We also own a building across the road which we've already developed to just over 200 apartments and we purchased another office park just down the road.Justin Blend, Director - Africrest Properties
Over the next 11 months there will be about 1,200 apartments we're bringing just to that area!Justin Blend, Director - Africrest Properties
The rental apartments start at R5,000 a month, with the use of "world-class" facilities like soccer courts and gyms.
For more detail, listen to the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
