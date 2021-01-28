End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
It's the end of an era for South Africans who remember buying their first CD or LP at a Musica store.
It was a leading music/entertainment retail brand for several decades, but now the country's last remaining outlets are set to shut their doors.
The Clicks Group acquired Musica back in 1992.
It's closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets.
These will shut by 31 May as leases expire over the next few months.
Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and games from the traditional physical format.Clicks Group Limited statement
Clicks says the demise of the brand was inevitable, as the pandemic reduced foot traffic in the destination malls where Musica outlets are typically situated.
Affected staff members will continue to be absorbed into the group's health and beauty store network as far as possible.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital about the rapid change in business models.
Clicks last disclosed numbers on Musica in 2015 and they were doing about R1 billion turnover. The turnover's gone down about 10-15% a year every year for the last five years and obviously Covid has been the death knell.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Then suddenly, things accelerate and it gets to a point where it's actually not worth anything... The big businesses we would have all gone to in the shopping centres ten years ago have all become worthless.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Why has it taken Clicks so long to shut it down? asks Whitfield.
It's quite puzzling. I remember sitting with the Clicks management seven or eight years ago when Musica was still not making a lot of money and questioning this... I think management tends to be quite short-term and back then they were saying it still makes good money...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Aside from some niche retro outfits, CD and video shops are disappearing.
Will banks and their branches be close behind as clients move online?
It's a massive issue for banks, not just their branches but also their physical premises... These new banks have one small office!Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Listen to the discussion on changing business models:
