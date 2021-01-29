Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk





TV presenter Ingrid Jones will guest host this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Join Ingrid Jones CapeTalk listeners this Sunday, between 10 and 11am for an hour of musical throwbacks as he takes us on a journey, sharing some of the music that has shaped her life.

Sundays are sacred spaces. Many people I know listen to some soulful music on the radio stations they love. Ingrid Jones