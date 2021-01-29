Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

29 January 2021 11:09 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Electricity prices
Electricity tariffs
Chris Yelland
Renewable energy
Refilwe Moloto
energy
solar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
PV

"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."

RELATED: Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

Eskom is trying to get solar power users to pay more for their connection because the power producer says it is losing revenue.

Eskom says research shows that between R3.5 billion and R4 billion in revenue will be lost to photovoltaic (PV) solar generation by the end of 2021.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

The state-owned utility says that using a PV system during the day results in a drop in demand for its scant supply of electricity, especially around noon.

This midday drop in electricity demand means that its generators must ramp up more quickly than before to meet the evening peak demand, thereby affecting the whole system negatively.

As South Africans increasingly adopt the use of solar, says Eskom, so will daytime demand continue to decline, including the flatting of the morning peak, necessitating an ever-increasing ramp up to the evening peak.

Refilwe Moloto asked energy expert Chris Yelland to explain.

Yelland warned South Africans that much higher electricity prices are inevitable.

He says that, despite attempts by Eskom to disincentivise people from generating their own power, the price will soon be so expensive that, whatever plan you make, it will make financial sense to ensure your own supply.

Nersa announced yesterday that it will allow Eskom… to increase electricity prices by roughly 10%... They’re also attempting to pass through… another 10% to that price increase… in other words, an approximately 20% increase on 1 April…

Chris Yelland, energy expert

Effectively… it will increase the grid access rate [for solar]. Renewable energy will be less financially viable… It’s a disincentive to renewable energy on domestic rooftops…

Chris Yelland, energy expert

There should be incentives to install rooftop solar! Not disincentives!

Chris Yelland, energy expert

Eskom believes its tariffs are 30% too low… By putting up their prices like this – no matter what they try with solar tariffs – they're signaling it is indeed financially viable to install alternative energy measures.

Chris Yelland, energy expert

Electricity consumers must accept that they must take ownership of their own energy future, and make plans… This is a signal to customers to start making their own plans. The price of electricity will make those plans financially viable.

Chris Yelland, energy expert

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


