Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success

29 January 2021 12:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sweden
Lockdown
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Sweden
Camelia Dewan
University of Oslo
Social Anthropology

Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.

Sweden and Norway have many historical, cultural, and socio-economic similarities.

Nevertheless, the two Nordic nations approached Covid-19 very differently, with interesting results.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Camelia Dewan, a Swedish postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Social Anthropology at the University of Oslo.

He asked her why Sweden reacted in a different way to its relatives next door.

Image courtesy of Daniel J?dzura (123rf)

Recently published related articles:

Sweden baffled much of the world – and its neighbours - by not imposing a lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reversed tack in December last year.

By that time, however, its death rate per capita was one of the highest in the world, and it had three times more confirmed Covid-19 cases than Denmark, nine times more cases than Finland and six times the cases of Norway.

Dewan says that Sweden’s initial strategy was more than a failed policy decision – it was due to a belief in Swedish exceptionalism.

Sweden doesn’t acknowledge that it had a different strategy… clearly a lie…

Dr Camelia Dewan, Department of Social Anthropology - University of Oslo

The Swedish strategy is uncannily like the Great Barrington Declaration - a fringe, unscientific perspective…

Dr Camelia Dewan, Department of Social Anthropology - University of Oslo

They ascribe Norway and Finland’s success to luck – and Sweden’s failure to bad luck… it’s troubling.

Dr Camelia Dewan, Department of Social Anthropology - University of Oslo

There was no wanting to learn from others’ experience… only listening to Swedish experts and Swedish studies… a lack of engagement with the international community…

Dr Camelia Dewan, Department of Social Anthropology - University of Oslo

A whole municipality forbade facemasks… it’s unscientific… it’s very scary how Sweden is saying we don’t have to worry…

Dr Camelia Dewan, Department of Social Anthropology - University of Oslo

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


