'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret'
Isaacs wore her headscarf to cover her hair in accordance with her religious beliefs, but underneath her military beret and had been doing so since she joined the SANDF in 2010.
She had been censored on occasions to comply with the official dress code, reports Lester Kiewit, but now three years after being taken to a military tribunal, the case has been withdrawn with the SANDF agreeing to amend its official dress code policy.
The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) took up Major Isaacs' case, and LRC attorney Amy-Leigh Payne talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
Major Fatima Isaacs is very happy at the successful outcome and the fact that she is allowed to wear the headscarf now with the military uniform without any fear of facing any criminal charges.Amy-Leigh Payne, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre
This judgment is very important because it shows that even though the military has its own code and own laws, South Africa follows the Constitution as the supreme law and that shows that your rights and freedom of religion should not be discriminated against.Amy-Leigh Payne, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre
She says the SANDF has in fact made provisions already for certain other religious practices, such as Christians being allowed to wear their wedding rings.
Listen to the interview below:
