Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute
On Thursday night very sad news broke that celebrated South African songstress, opera singer and jazz performer Sibongile Khumalo had died.
Her family has not released the cause of death but it was not a result of coronavirus.
Her close friend and colleague, who produced her first album, Sipho Mabuse talks to Lester Kiewit about the woman, her music, and her life.
She was ill, she had had a stroke, and that is the information I received from her daughter.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
It has been a most trying and traumatic 24 hours for me. My relationship with Sibongile was not only musical, it was beyond that.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
He grew up in the same neighbourhood and has so many childhood memories.
Mabuse says he had great friendships with her siblings too.
We all came from Orlando West and went to the same high school.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
With the music surrounding you in a house, you begin to appreciate everything that is surrounding you. Yes, she may have gone on to study classical and opera music because of her parents' insistence, but jazz has been something that was always around for us, performing with all the musicians that were around.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
She inspired so many he says.
The list is endless....she would engage with all kinds of musicians.Sipho Mabuse, Musician
Listen to the interview below:
