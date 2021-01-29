Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist

29 January 2021 2:00 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
China
covid-19 anal swabs

UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains.

The story has caused much mirth and many amusing jokes and reactions this week.

Is it not worthwhile 'exploring' all options for testing Covid-19, Lester Kiewit asks Burtram Fielding?

Fielding agrees he found it an interesting story when he first read it in the media this week. This testing is based on a couple of papers published in scientific and medical journals last year, he adds.

Testing the virus using anal swabs about two weeks after the onset of symptoms is fairly accurate in predicting who is at risk of dying from Covid because those who are at risk of dying have a much higher viral load in anal swabs compared to those not at more severe risk.

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

Why is this clearer from the digestive tract rather than the respiratory system, asks Kiewit?

He says Covid-19, like other coronaviruses such as Sars and Mers, have been found to be secreted from the digestive tract of patients.

But it is not found consistently in all patients and that's the problem.

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

I think what we need to focus on - apart from the humerus side of this - is that doctors and research scientists are really trying to find ways to identify those who are at risk of developing severe Covid and those at high risk of dying. And I think that is what this is about.

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

There are some fairly accurate and reliable on-line calculators and symptom tools that doctors can now use to predict those two categories of people, he says.

But are anal swabs necessary, asks Kiewit?

[Anal swabs] are not conclusively shown to be better than the other tests.

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

There is strong evidence for all coronaviruses that the way the sample is collected is key, he notes.

It is very important for sensitivity and for how accurate and specific the test is.

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

Samples from the nose versus the throat have different sensitivity and specificity he explains.

The throat is actually in many studies shown to be better [than the nose].

Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC

He says he has not seen any conclusive studies that show this invasive anal swab testing has better results than the other two ways of collection.

Listen to the interview below:


