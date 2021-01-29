Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist
The story has caused much mirth and many amusing jokes and reactions this week.
Is it not worthwhile 'exploring' all options for testing Covid-19, Lester Kiewit asks Burtram Fielding?
Fielding agrees he found it an interesting story when he first read it in the media this week. This testing is based on a couple of papers published in scientific and medical journals last year, he adds.
Testing the virus using anal swabs about two weeks after the onset of symptoms is fairly accurate in predicting who is at risk of dying from Covid because those who are at risk of dying have a much higher viral load in anal swabs compared to those not at more severe risk.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
Why is this clearer from the digestive tract rather than the respiratory system, asks Kiewit?
He says Covid-19, like other coronaviruses such as Sars and Mers, have been found to be secreted from the digestive tract of patients.
But it is not found consistently in all patients and that's the problem.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
I think what we need to focus on - apart from the humerus side of this - is that doctors and research scientists are really trying to find ways to identify those who are at risk of developing severe Covid and those at high risk of dying. And I think that is what this is about.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
There are some fairly accurate and reliable on-line calculators and symptom tools that doctors can now use to predict those two categories of people, he says.
But are anal swabs necessary, asks Kiewit?
[Anal swabs] are not conclusively shown to be better than the other tests.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
There is strong evidence for all coronaviruses that the way the sample is collected is key, he notes.
It is very important for sensitivity and for how accurate and specific the test is.Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
Samples from the nose versus the throat have different sensitivity and specificity he explains.
The throat is actually in many studies shown to be better [than the nose].Burtram Fielding, Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development - UWC
He says he has not seen any conclusive studies that show this invasive anal swab testing has better results than the other two ways of collection.
Listen to the interview below:
More from World
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance
"The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country."Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process'
Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'.Read More
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey
Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.Read More
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting
Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports
The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More