Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance
A ban on abortion under almost all circumstances has taken effect in Poland.
Hundreds of thousands of Poles – men and women – have been protesting moves to totally ban abortion in the biggest demonstrations in that country since the collapse of communism almost 32 years ago.
Despite the protests, the near-total ban was enacted on Wednesday.
The ruling prohibits terminating pregnancies for foetal defects, practically the only abortions performed in Poland.
Abortion of pregnancies after rape or incest, and pregnancies that are likely to cause a woman’s death is still permitted, but only 26 of those were performed in 2020.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Poland seems to have taken a backward step. Most Poles oppose a stricter ban… There is outrage…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It’s tricky because Poland is a very strong Catholic country…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It’s men making decisions about women’s bodies! The policy worldwide should be, all young boys should get a vasectomy until they prove they can be responsible parents, then they can reverse it. Finished! If they can make rules about people’s bodies, then so can I!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
