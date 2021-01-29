J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey





The Novavax vaccine trial has taken place in South Africa and results have now been released. How effective is the South African produced vaccine Novavax and Johnson& Johnson?

John Maytham talks to Professor Glenda Grey, CEO of SA Medical Research Council.

Media coverage reports an efficacy rate of below 60%, but Grey explains why this is not understanding the distinction between mild, moderate, severe, and critical cases.

The J&J vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection against Covid-related hospitalisations and deaths as of 28 days, irrespective of the reason. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

So if you have a vaccine that is 85% effective against preventing hospitalisations and deaths in any region then why aren't we celebrating? Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

She says possibly this is because the distinction is not being made between overall efficacy and the specific protection against the most severe cases.

Looking at all cases including mild, moderate, and severe there is evidence that there is reduced efficacy, she acknowledges, but a distinction needs to be made.

If you separate mild and moderate from moderate, severe, and critical you will see that there is a distinction in that there is an 85% protection [in the latter set]. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

In essence, this vaccine will provide individuals with an 85% chance of not requiring hospitalisation for Covid-19.

We don't know if Pfizer and Moderna [vaccines] will work against our variants as both were rolled out in the very early parts of the pandemic before the new variants took place. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

What do you really want a vaccine to do?

You want a vaccine to stop death and prevent hospital admissions. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

The great thing about this single-does J&J study is that it does that. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

But surely the gold-standard vaccine is one that prevents an individual from getting the virus at all, so that it cannot be transmitted to others, suggests Maytham.

Grey says the public health benefit has to be weighed up.

The transmissibility impact has to be evaluated at the time as you roll it out. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

We still don't know the extent that any of these vaccines have on the onward propagation. We can only do that when we roll it out. Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

She believes that the J&J vaccine will have a public health benefit as a single-shot vaccine shown to be effective in every region of the world which will reduce the burden on the public health system in terms of hospitalisations.

Listen to the interview below: