3 cool and innovative things to do in Cape Town this weekend





1. Foam roller workshop

If you are looking for an interesting workshop to attend later today then why not join fitness trainer, Lesley Ebel, who will be hosting a foam roller demonstration - teaching you how to release pain and tension.

The workshop is outdoors, one hour long, and will cost you R300 and there's space for 10 participants.

Sara-Jayne chats to Lesley about the trend and the workshop. (Listen to the interview below)

Lesley says as a runner herself who had suffered multiple injures, the foam roller has been the best thing she has used.

It relieves the chronic tension in your muscles, relieves pain and inflammation, helps with stiffness and flexibility, and can be used as a pre or post-workout ritual. Lesley Ebel, Fitness Trainer

Find out more on Lesley Ebel Fitness Facebook page.

2. Open-air Art Fair

And one for the art lovers, says Sara-Jayne.

The Constantiaberg Art Society is hosting an open-air art fair at the Old Village at Constantia Village today and tomorrow. (Saturday and Sunday).

You can go and explore some stunning art and support local artists from 9am until 2pm

Free entry

Sara-Jayne chats to Constantiaberg Art Society chair, Sue Paulsen for more. Click on the Constantiaberg Art Society for more.

3. Canto Wines macaron pairing

We know that many businesses and been forced to diversify and alter their business models under lockdown and that's exactly what Canto Wines in Durbanville have done.

While they may not be able to see alcohol and do their usual wine pairing, they've come up with something equally delicious - macaron pairing... with artisan tonic water! It's a fun day out and you can take the little ones with you.

You can visit them at Vissershok road in Durbanville this weekend at only R80 per pairing.

For more information click on Canto Wines website.

Listen to SJ chatting to both Lesley and Sue below: