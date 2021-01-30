John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021
1. Thriller pick this week is When She Was Good by Michael Robothom
2. This week's fiction pick is Olga by Bernard Schlink
3. Hohn's non-fiction choice for the week is Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
