How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats. The boats are moored at the Cape Grace Marina and provide a unique accommodation experience.
More on this week's Outdoor Report, Jeff says Travel Fit SA is doing a great hike today and CItyRock are running a special this weekend.
Listen to Jeff chatting to Kate Elliot and more on other great outdoor events this weekend below:
