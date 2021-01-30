How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey Vaccines Novavax and J&J may have more effective protection for SA variants suggests SAMMRC's Prof Glenda Grey. 29 January 2021 5:29 PM
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions. 30 January 2021 8:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021 Here are John's 3 book picks for the week 30 January 2021 8:08 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021 Here are John's 3 book picks for the week 30 January 2021 8:08 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It's tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours' success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars' news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day

30 January 2021 8:19 AM
by Barbara Friedman
V&A Waterfront
houseboat
Waterfront Houseboats

Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.

Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats. The boats are moored at the Cape Grace Marina and provide a unique accommodation experience.

Click to find out more at Houseboat Uno's Waterfront Houseboats here

More on this week's Outdoor Report, Jeff says Travel Fit SA is doing a great hike today and CItyRock are running a special this weekend.

Listen to Jeff chatting to Kate Elliot and more on other great outdoor events this weekend below:

Uno Waterfront Houseboats http://waterfronthouseboats.co.za/

syringe needle vaccine vaccination medical gloves healthcare worker 123rf

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

29 January 2021 5:29 PM

Vaccines Novavax and J&J may have more effective protection for SA variants suggests SAMMRC's Prof Glenda Grey.

sibongile-khumalojpg

Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute

29 January 2021 9:30 AM

We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse.

ingrid-2jpg

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

SANDF army

'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret'

29 January 2021 8:40 AM

LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment.

Sustainable Garden Bo-Kaap

Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners

29 January 2021 7:01 AM

Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community.

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

economic-inequality-people-sitting-on-stacks-of-coinsjpg

With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires

28 January 2021 7:36 PM

While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.

musica-logo2png

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

Minimal Covid transmission risk from deceased bodies sees funeral rules shift

28 January 2021 10:41 AM

Body bags are no longer a requirement, families can view deceased loved ones in mortuaries, and open-casket funerals are allowed.

Pills tablets medication medicine 123rf

Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process'

28 January 2021 7:16 AM

Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'.

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

29 January 2021 11:09 AM

"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high

28 January 2021 9:02 PM

The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

economic-inequality-people-sitting-on-stacks-of-coinsjpg

With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires

28 January 2021 7:36 PM

While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.

musica-logo2png

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

Scam phishing 123rf

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

28 January 2021 3:44 PM

Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right

28 January 2021 2:43 PM

"A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry...

Broke piggy bank counting coins making ends meet 123rf

You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer

28 January 2021

28 January 2021 11:27 AM

Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.

gerard-butler-in-windhoek-lager-adpng

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court

27 January 2021 7:46 PM

'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

Caleb Mutombo

'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'

30 January 2021 9:37 AM

Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience.

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?

30 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions.

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021

30 January 2021 8:08 AM

Here are John's 3 book picks for the week

film-filmdirector-hollywoodjpg

Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman

26 January 2021 11:55 AM

"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.

esa3iflwmaau-l-jpg

'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'

25 January 2021 3:05 PM

Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation.

sivqueen-002jpg

Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!

25 January 2021 12:59 PM

Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.

film_clapperboard_movie

Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival

25 January 2021 6:51 AM

Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.

171115somizigif

Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?

24 January 2021 10:53 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.

Alvon Collison

'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'

24 January 2021 9:51 AM

Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.

Alvon Collison

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 January 2021 7:49 AM

Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 5:58 PM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took first COVID-19 patients

30 January 2021 8:16 AM

Better behavior, fledgling population immunity behind US COVID case decline

30 January 2021 7:48 AM

Ex-SSA boss Fraser, DG Dlomo never vetted for security clearance, Zondo told

29 January 2021 8:41 PM

