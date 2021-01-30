How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day





Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats. The boats are moored at the Cape Grace Marina and provide a unique accommodation experience.

More on this week's Outdoor Report, Jeff says Travel Fit SA is doing a great hike today and CItyRock are running a special this weekend.

