Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?





A few weeks ago in Doctor's Surgery with Dr Charl, the Weekend Breakfast show opened the lines for a general Q&A and we got so many questions and we weren't able to get to them all so and today we're doing it again, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

Is chronic pin and needles in the feet something to worry about, asks a listener?

Dr Charl says this condition needs more detailed investigation to get to the bottom of it and explains further.

If it is bothersome and if it is recurrent then do see your GP for a proper clinical exam. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Another listener wants to know why his arms are bruising so easily.

Our skin does get thinner as we age and one does have to look after it by moisturising...but an ailment on the skin requires a dermatologist's advice. There are other diseases that can affect the skin, so please visit your doctor. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Take a listen to CapeTalkers health-related questions and Dr Charl's answers below: