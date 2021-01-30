Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?
A few weeks ago in Doctor's Surgery with Dr Charl, the Weekend Breakfast show opened the lines for a general Q&A and we got so many questions and we weren't able to get to them all so and today we're doing it again, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.
Is chronic pin and needles in the feet something to worry about, asks a listener?
Dr Charl says this condition needs more detailed investigation to get to the bottom of it and explains further.
If it is bothersome and if it is recurrent then do see your GP for a proper clinical exam.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Another listener wants to know why his arms are bruising so easily.
Our skin does get thinner as we age and one does have to look after it by moisturising...but an ailment on the skin requires a dermatologist's advice. There are other diseases that can affect the skin, so please visit your doctor.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Take a listen to CapeTalkers health-related questions and Dr Charl's answers below:
More from Lifestyle
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'
Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021
Here are John's 3 book picks for the weekRead More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute
We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse.Read More
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk
John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer
Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.Read More