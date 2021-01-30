'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'





Born in the DRC with several physical disabilities and sickle cell anaemia, Caleb Mutombo's family moved to South Africa in 1999 in order to seek medical attention for him and his brother, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

Following the treatment, his parents went back to the DRC to earn the money needed for more medical procedures. Eventually, Caleb and his brother ended up in a children's home.

Despite the difficulties he faced, Caleb rose about the challenges and sought solace in bodybuilder and later swimming...he also took part in a programme about xenophobia and different nationalities, and dispelled myths around migrants.

Caleb talks to Sara-Jayne about his journey.

He does not have strong memories of his parents.

I remember them being around but when they let I have no memory of that whatsoever. I remember my grandmother taking care of us. Caleb Mutombo

He was about 13 when he and his brother went into a children's home.

We lived without guardians for about a year before we went to the children's home. Caleb Mutombo

Being in the home was one of the best times he says.

It was one of the most fun times of my life. Most people would think it would be difficult but we had a community of loving people looking out for us. Caleb Mutombo

Caleb talks to Sara-Jaybe about what it was like growing up differently-abled.

He says some of the younger kids were afraid of him.

They would stare and be curious. Some of them would make fun of me which was quite difficult. But I soon grew to understand that they don't understand. Caleb Mutombo

When I worked around in my neighbourhood people would often offer me money and being young I did not understand why. Caleb Mutombo

Later on my brother and I realised instead of feeling sorry for ourselves we could rather produce products and start selling. Caleb Mutombo

At school from 4th grade, he was taught the skills to work with his hands and he and his brother began making and selling homemade wares such as mosaics and paper mache objects.

We went to quite a good school...it was quite a wealthy bunch of kids so we kind of felt left behind. Caleb Mutombo

He and his brother found ways to catch up.

So the way to catch up was we started hustling. What I learned from that was I learned never to give up. It is where I learned determination and grit. Caleb Mutombo

He describes how his interest in bodybuilding began.

We started training and we did not have dumbells so we would lift anything in the house. That was when I first started. Caleb Mutombo

Later on in the children's home, Virgin Active donated equipment to the gym, and that was when his serious training began.

Caleb is currently studying computer science but would love the opportunity to carry on with his bodybuilding training.

Caleb is passionate about helping people's personal development.

Change is inevitable, but tough times are not here to stay...times are tough now but it will pass. I can't quit based on temporary feelings. Caleb Mutombo

Take a listen to Caleb Mutombo's incredible journey below:

Caleb Mutombo https://www.facebook.com/caleb.mutombo.7

