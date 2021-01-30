[WATCH] Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban





Protesters will be protesting across beaches in Cape Town on Saturday 30 January in an act of civil disobedience as aprotest in what they say is the government's 'irrational and unconstitutional' restrictions.

What are they hoping to achieve?

We are hoping to give people a voice. because I don't think people have that and there are a lot of upset people out there and I hope this will appease that. Clay Wilson, Organiser - Beach Turnup

Protests are planned for Blouberg, Caps Bay and Muizenberg beaches. Wilson says one is due to take place in Port Elizabeth, Durban, and Plettenberg Bay as well.

Wilson says it is going to be one of the hottest years and is opposed to banning access to beaches.

