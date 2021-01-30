Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid

30 January 2021 10:13 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Exercise
COVID-19
Exercise after covid-19
exercise after illness

Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.

When should those who have had the virus get back into exercise regime?

if you've had Covid recently or if you have it now and you're thinking about returning to exercise this next conversation is for you, says Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King.

A growing number of studies are raising concerns about the coronavirus’s long-term effects on the heart and some experts say returning to exercise after coronavirus can be a difficult and long process, even for people whose infection did not require hospitalisation.

To find out more about exercise and Covid, Sara-Jayne chats with Dr Khulile Singata, otherwise known as the Street Doctor, to help us understand when and how we can do this safely.

It depends on the severity of your infection, whether you were asymptomatic, experienced mild symptoms explains Dr Singata.

Dr Singata says many people ask if exercising acts as a protection from contracting Covid-19.

The answer is no, it does not protect you from getting Covid, but it does improve metabolism and the body's capacity to repair itself.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

There have been reports of superfit people suffering from severe Covid suggests Sara-Jayne.

Dr Singata says it is important to separate athletic people into two groups, those who do it recreationally and those who are professional.

[With recreational atheletes] the concern is they often go overboard with exercising in terms of Covid standards.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

When you are exercising, your heart is pumping, and when your heart is pumping it demands a lot of oxygen and nutrients.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

Another thing to understand about Coivd is in as much as it affects the respiratory system, it affects the inside layer of the blood vessels.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

This has the purpose of regulating clotting and immunity and so when the inner layer of the blood vessels is damaged, it becomes easy for fluids to leak into the muscle tissue.

Intensive exercise does expose the heart to a great deal of strain, says Singata.

So when should people who have had Coivd start exercising again?

They use what they refer to as the kneck check.

Usually, as soon as the upper respiratory tract infection has cleared the person can go and exercise, but it does not hold for Covid.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

This is because the extent of the impact of the virus on a person's body is not clear, whether they were asymptomatic, mild or severe, and hospitalised.

You need to start slow and not rush.

Dr Khulile Singata, Medical doctor

Dr Singata outlines the different phases to ease oneself back into it.

He answers listeners questions and provides useful insights into how the body responds to exercise after having a virus such as Covid-19.

Take a listen to the conversation below:


