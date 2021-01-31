Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey
The number of shark attacks worldwide fell for the third consecutive year in 2020, according to the annual summary released by the University of Florida.
There were 57 "unprovoked bites" last year compared with 64 bites in 2019 and 66 in 2018.
However 2020 proved to be the deadliest year since 2013, with 12 bites resulting in deaths, up from the average of four per year.
Australia recorded eight fatal attacks.
There were three deaths in the US and one in the waters of St Martin in the Caribbean.
The University of Florida says surfers and people participating in board sports accounted for 61% of shark bite incidents, with swimmers and waders involved in 26%.
#ICYMI 🦈 Our shark experts say most bites occur when sharks mistake people for fish, seals or other animals. They cite examples of drone footage showing sharks approaching and circling surfers & swimmers before jetting in the opposite direction.https://t.co/6YXGA4md5u— Florida Museum (@FloridaMuseum) January 29, 2021
Australia's "deadliest" ranking is almost a no-brainer, says Katie McDonald in conversation with Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
More fatal shark attacks in 2020 than anywhere else. That's from the Tourist Bureau!Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent
Add that to the spiders and the snakes and everything else!Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent
Listen to McDonald's international news update (shark attacks at 13:23):
Source : Pixabay.com
