[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard





A Western Cape bomb disposal team succeeded in disarming an explosive device strapped to the body of a hijacked cash-in-transit guard in Cape Town Saturday.

He was part of an SBV Services group servicing ATMs in Cape Town.

A statement from the company says two of its guards delivering cash to an ATM were hijacked and later released on the N2 near Macassar.

UPDATE: Two of our team members were hijacked while servicing an ATM and were later released unharmed on the N2 near Macassar. One of our staff members had an explosive device strapped to his body, which has been disarmed and safely removed from the scene. https://t.co/NkLbrblto4 pic.twitter.com/l1wvndCjYq — SBVSouthAfrica (@SBVSouthAfrica) January 30, 2021

SBV is providing counselling for affected employees says Group CEO Mark Barrett.

"Despite our industry-leading risk profile, criminals continue to invent new, brazen and more violent ways in an attempt to get to the money."

SBV is working closely with the police to investigate the incident says Barrett.

"SBV appeals to members of the public with any information on this incident to contact SBV’s Early Warning Robbery Hotline. This line is active 24/7 and members of the public may contact 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team."