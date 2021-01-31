Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula





Covid-19 has understandably increased stress levels across the board.

Not least affected are pregnant women trying to plan for the best possible birth experience during a pandemic.

© sosiukin/123rf.com

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King chats to birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele, founder of Grounded Wellness.

You would get a birth doula, you'd get a post-partum doula and there are also death doulas. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

A birth doula is essentially your birth companion - somebody who's going to be with you for both physical and emotional support from when you're at about 32 weeks [according to your preference]... all the way up until birth. Some also do a few visits of support after you've given birth. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

One of the most important things that my doula did was to talk me through a birth plan... She gave me a comprehensive list of questions... Some of the things I hadn't even thought about, like how many times do I want someone to come in and say 'are you ok'. Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

How has the pandemic affected the way that Segwele is able to work as a birth doula, particularly during the hard lockdown?

Aside from her private doula practice, Segwele also volunteers at a public maternity hospital.

What it's really done is change how birthing people receive support because at some stage you weren't able to attend births. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

We had to start doing virtual support with Zoom. Obviously it's better than not having support but also it's not as great because things like massaging and helping you move were things we couldn't do. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

In instances where people did have support it was great that doulas were able to educate their support structures from a distance... It brought those people together... Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

It's really changed how the birth space is, but it's also opened it up in some ways because now we know that we don't really have to be in the same location - I could be a doula for somebody in Joburg by giving them virtual support. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

The pandemic also caused a big shift in her public hospital work says Segwele.

Many patients cannot afford doulas and the hard lockdown meant they had to do without the support of birthing volunteers.

Because the lockdown rules keep changing, access to private and public hospitals are in flux too she says.

Where most hospitals are now is that you're not allowed to bring in a 'partner' up until you've given birth. You would typically labour alone and when you're about to give birth they would call somebody. That person can be a doula, your family or friend. Tshegeofatso Segwele, Founder - Grounded Wellness

Find out how to go about finding the best birth doula for you in the audio clip below: