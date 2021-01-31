Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo





Over the past two weeks, six Indian nationals have been arrested at Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of suspected Ivermectin tablets.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) netted the suspects and unregistered drugs worth R6 million in three different sting operations.

#sapsHQ R6 MIL worth of tablets, suspected to be Ivermectin, seized at ORTIA. In the past 2 weeks, joint collaboration has led to the arrest of 6 people and the confiscation of unregistered medicine. MEhttps://t.co/fVm4zraRgp pic.twitter.com/uAXERuLTqz — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 30, 2021

In all the incidents the suspects had just entered the country from India.

"All six have already appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court and face charges relating to the contravention of the Medicines and related Substances Act 101 of 1965".

"The unregistered medicine which are mainly in a tablet form are believed to have been imported for sale purposes and would have been utilized in the treatment of the Covid-19 virus."

This past week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it will allow the use of the so-called Covid-19 wonder drug Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.

The SAPS says the OR Tambo arrests were effected through an integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement strategy which also involved Sars and Sahpra.