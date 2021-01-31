Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

31 January 2021 2:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
OR Tambo
ORTIA
Sara-Jayne King
Sahpra
drug smugglingg
COVID-19
Ivermectin
unregistered medicine
SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.

Over the past two weeks, six Indian nationals have been arrested at Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of suspected Ivermectin tablets.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) netted the suspects and unregistered drugs worth R6 million in three different sting operations.

In all the incidents the suspects had just entered the country from India.

"All six have already appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court and face charges relating to the contravention of the Medicines and related Substances Act 101 of 1965".

"The unregistered medicine which are mainly in a tablet form are believed to have been imported for sale purposes and would have been utilized in the treatment of the Covid-19 virus."

RELATED: SA medical doctor describes success with Ivermectin

This past week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it will allow the use of the so-called Covid-19 wonder drug Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.

The SAPS says the OR Tambo arrests were effected through an integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement strategy which also involved Sars and Sahpra.




