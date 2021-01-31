Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight
Two young men who organised a mass snowball fight in Leeds in breach of the UK's strict lockdown rules, have each been fined £10,000 (around R200,00).
Hundreds of people responded to their call to have some winter fun in a local park.
It's against the law in the UK to meet socially with anyone outside of your household or support bubble and £10,000 fines can be issued for gatherings of 30 people, or more.
RELATED: UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
"We take absolutely no pleasure in handing out such heavy fines to these two young men but their actions... created a significant and completely unnecessary risk of increasing the spread of the virus", said the West Yorkshire Police.
Large crowds were filmed taking part in a snowball fight at Hyde Park in Leeds earlier today, despite coronavirus lockdown rules.— BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) January 14, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/HRI93D2PvO pic.twitter.com/K8OCqOEzSW
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Weekend Breakfast.
Effectively, two men organised this on social media and hundreds of people descended on Hyde Park in Leeds, in north-east England following very heavy snowfall... Of course this is all against lockdown... breaking the 2-metre rule, a blatant breach!Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The police said the two organisers - aged 20 and 23 - have each been fined R200,000 for this completely unnecessary risk.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Normally I would have looked at those photos and said, what a lot of fun! But let's not forget the message is 'stay at home, there's a pandemic on'.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Some Brits feel everyone who attended the snowball fight should have been fined, says Grey.
Listen to the UK news update below [skip to 4:52 for snowball fight]:
