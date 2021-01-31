Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba





ActionSA maintains that former President Zuma is planning to leave the country in "a bid to avoid his appointment with the State Capture Commission".

The party says reports of a planned flight to Russia are emerging from numerous sources.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on government to investigate the reports and take possession of Zuma's passport.

ActionSA has learnt through sources that former President Zuma does intend to leave the country.



ActionSA calls upon President Ramaphosa and the South African government to immediately take possession of Zuma’s passport to prevent his departure.https://t.co/zuoPaLq155 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) January 30, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa should take pro-active steps to prevent his predecessor skipping the country, says Mashaba.

Should Zuma manage to leave, ActionSA will be launching its own investigation to determine "how this was authorised and which government officials enabled it".

"The South African government has experience on how individuals like Omar Al-Bashir and Prophet Shepard [sic] Bushiri have left the country under similar circumstances."

RELATED: Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt

The Constitutional Court has ordered Zuma to appear and give evidence before the State Capture Commission.