'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program'
Police Minister Bheki Cele continued his defence of the ongoing alcohol ban this past weekend, telling The Times, "'I saw my friend shoot his wife because he was drunk. I have seen alcohol strip people of their dignity. I don’t have much that is good to say about alcohol."
During his 28 December 'family meeting', President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol citing excessive consumption as a key driver in the rise in trauma cases in hospitals.
But restaurants and liquor traders are pleasing with the president to lift the ban when he makes he next address to the nation which could be as early as Monday evening.
Kurt Moore of the South African Liquor Brand Owners Association says it's not just the alcohol industry the ban is impacting.
Government has lost more than R13 billion in excise tax [as a result of the booze ban] and that could have been used to fund the Covid vaccine drive.Kurt Moore, CEO - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association
Some of the businesses in the craft brewer sector have shut their doors permanently, the wineries are on their last and the smaller ones won't survive.Kurt Moore, CEO - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association
The only winners here are the illicit trader operators.Kurt Moore, CEO - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association
South African economy is being battered, people losing jobs, families and loved ones. The Minister of Police hates alcohol because his circle of his friends abuse alcohol. Alcohol ban must remain because of friends the Minister keep https://t.co/pNAde4DvxL— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 31, 2021
Listen to the full conversation below:
