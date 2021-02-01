Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!





With no beach and no booze you'd be forgiven for thinking that all opportunities for summer fun in Cape Town had dwindled to naught, but here's something that should put a smile on your dial.

The Galileo Drive-In returns this month, giving you the opportunity to see out the summer in style and from the safety and comfort of your car.

From 18 February you can catch an array of cinematic delights on the big screen at locations in Rondebosch, Constantia, and Newlands.

We want to give back to the people of Cape Town! David Ash, Co-owner - Galileo Open Air Cinema

We want to get people out of their homes. Beautiful movies, very safe - it's very exciting! David Ash, Co-owner - Galileo Open Air Cinema

Summer screening schedule: