Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed





'Desperate people, taking chances'.

That's how the South African Police Service on Monday described several suspects arrested in possession of the so-called Covid-19 'wonder drug' Ivermectin.

Saps says it has confiscated R6 million worth of the anti-parasitic agent in the last two weeks.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday Colonel Athlenda Mathe says the illicit haul was recovered from suspects at O.R Tambo International Airport.

Our first case was reported on 13 January where our team pounced on a man found to be in possession of a little over 24-thousand Ivermectin tablets with a market value of R700 000. Col. Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson - South African Police Service

We are on high-alert at all of our ports of entry to clamp down on the illegal import of medicines. Col. Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson - South African Police Service

#sapsHQ R6 MIL worth of tablets, suspected to be Ivermectin, seized at ORTIA. In the past 2 weeks, joint collaboration has led to the arrest of 6 people and the confiscation of unregistered medicine. MEhttps://t.co/fVm4zraRgp pic.twitter.com/uAXERuLTqz — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 30, 2021

On Wednesday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it will allow the use of the so-called Covid-19 'wonder drug' Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.

However, it added that the decision did not change Sahpra's position on the lack of availability of scientific data.

Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of parasites in animals and has been lauded as a ‘miracle treatment’ for Covid-19, however, it has not yet been approved for use on humans.

