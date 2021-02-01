Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?
Twitter exploded last week Thursday on the news that Dr Xiaomei Havard was one of five ANC members who had been sworn in as a Member of Parliament, filling the void left by the death of the likes of Jackson Mthembu.
She is among the 23 listed by the ANC Integrity Commission suspected of “corruption, mismanagement, or other acts of misconduct“says Refilwe Moloto, but the main argument made against her appointment was the fact that she was born in China.
What exactly are the criteria which are required in order to be appointed as a Member of Parliament?
Cathy Powell, an associate professor in Public Law at UCT, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the criteria.
All you need is to be qualified to vote for the National Assembly which means being a South African citizen - and it doesn't matter whether you are a born South African citizen or a naturalised South African citizen.Cathy Powell, Public Law Specialist - UCT
There are a couple of exceptions, says Powel, outlined in Section 47 of the South African Constitution.
These are related to conduct such as people with criminal records.
people who have been convicted of crimes beyond a certain level of severity can't run for the NA, and also people who are actually working for the state or are members of the executive.Cathy Powell, Public Law Specialist - UCT
Who is responsible for ensuring MPs are in good standing?
Members of Parliament (MPs) in South Africa become members through their political parties and not as individuals, Powell notes.
So it is the political parties that theoretically - and the ANC is not doing a very good job - But it is a political party that theoretically should gatekeep and make sure people who are under a lot of suspicions or who are facing a lot of credible allegations are not put on the list to go into the NA should enough of their members win.Cathy Powell, Public Law Specialist - UCT
