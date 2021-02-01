Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players
The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the actions of racists who directed abuse towards a number of English Premier League players recently.
Prince William, who is also the current president of the Football Association (FA), posted via the official Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal:
"Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now."
Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3)— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021
The senior royal made the comments following several incidents last week in which several premier league players including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, and Anthony Martial were trolled by racists.
Chelsea defender Reece James said "something needs to change" after posting a screenshot of abusive messages he received via Instagram.
In a separate post, James commented under a picture of him 'taking the knee', "We all have a part to play in making this world a better & more equal place. Racism is completely unacceptable."
A statement released on the FA's official Twitter account said: "We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society.
"We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this - and all elements of - discrimination from our sport."
January 30, 2021
Despite the Duke's comments, not everyone was impressed with William's stand against racism.
Some social media users felt his tweets were 'performative' and one asked 'That’s great and all but where was this energy for your sister-in-law, Meghan?'
That’s great and all but where was this energy for your sister-in-law Meghan? 🤔— 𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀 ✨ (@RiannaNaomi) January 31, 2021
Where were y'all when this happened? pic.twitter.com/EVkDhx9RDu— Beas💃🏾(Bee-uh-s) (@scarletwoman19) January 31, 2021
