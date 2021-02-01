Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year





Last month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) amended the return dates for educators and learners.

School management teams reported for duty last week Monday, public school teachers are returning today and public school pupils are expected to start in two weeks' time.

DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli says all provincial education departments will be ready to welcome learners back to classrooms come 15 February.

He says educators will use the next two weeks to review their curriculum outlines, plan for the placement of new grade 1 and grade 8 learners, and ensure that Covid-19 health and safety protocols are in place.

Mweli says the department will be engaging with teacher unions to encourage their members to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to teachers.

The DG says education officials are busy tallying up the total number of teachers who have succumbed to the virus since the start of the pandemic last year.

They [teachers] are returning to prepare for the arrival of learners... They will be working on reviewing the plans that they would have worked out when they closed schools last year. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Many schools did not cover 100% of the curriculum last year so they have to factor that in. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

School management teams - school principals, heads of department - started on the 25th. So today we expect all teachers in public schools to be reporting. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

