Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year
Last month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) amended the return dates for educators and learners.
School management teams reported for duty last week Monday, public school teachers are returning today and public school pupils are expected to start in two weeks' time.
DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli says all provincial education departments will be ready to welcome learners back to classrooms come 15 February.
He says educators will use the next two weeks to review their curriculum outlines, plan for the placement of new grade 1 and grade 8 learners, and ensure that Covid-19 health and safety protocols are in place.
Mweli says the department will be engaging with teacher unions to encourage their members to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to teachers.
The DG says education officials are busy tallying up the total number of teachers who have succumbed to the virus since the start of the pandemic last year.
They [teachers] are returning to prepare for the arrival of learners... They will be working on reviewing the plans that they would have worked out when they closed schools last year.Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education
Many schools did not cover 100% of the curriculum last year so they have to factor that in.Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education
School management teams - school principals, heads of department - started on the 25th. So today we expect all teachers in public schools to be reporting.Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".Read More
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'
Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.Read More
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant
Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19.Read More
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed
Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.Read More
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!
The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch.Read More
'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program'
Liquor traders say they remain hopeful that the president will lift the booze ban when he next addresses the nation on Covid-19.Read More
CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize
Complete our survey about CapeTalk and stand a chance to attend a virtual event with some of your favourite CapeTalk presentersRead More
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.Read More
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More