[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint
The dinosaur footprint fossil is believed to be 220 million years old!
It could help scientists understand better how dinosaurs walked.
News reports say the fossil was removed earlier this week and will now be studied by experts at the National Museum in Cardiff.
It is believed this dinosaur was small and slim and walked on two hindlegs.
Never too young to be curious - a dream of my own childhood https://t.co/11UiXOozyV— Iwona Mertin (@IwonaMertin) January 31, 2021
Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family in Barry— BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) January 31, 2021
Accompanied by Lily's favourite dinosaurs @TheWilderFamily tell @ChrisWarburton_ about the discovery🦖🦕
🗣️"People said this looks really important" pic.twitter.com/kEWrPjfTsw
4-Year-Old Finds 215 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint In Wales https://t.co/7GVZhJoDjK pic.twitter.com/8em8HRRsGF— biz4goodshow (@biz4goodshow) January 31, 2021
A 4-year old has found a well-preserved dinosaur footprint near the sea at Bendricks Bay! 🦕— Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) January 31, 2021
Lily and her family made the discover while on a walk in their local area.
It could help scientists undestand more about how dinosaurs walked!
How cool is this 👇 pic.twitter.com/UKq3qTUaMw
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
