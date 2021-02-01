[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint





The dinosaur footprint fossil is believed to be 220 million years old!

It could help scientists understand better how dinosaurs walked.

News reports say the fossil was removed earlier this week and will now be studied by experts at the National Museum in Cardiff.

It is believed this dinosaur was small and slim and walked on two hindlegs.

