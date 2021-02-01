[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions
49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes. He was trawling a field near Market Harborough, a market town in Leicestershire, England when he came across what he thought was a tinfoil cake covering under a tree, only to discover it was a gold object.
It is believed to be the centrepiece jewel of Henry VIII's lost crown that has been missing for 400 years since Oliver Cromwell ordered it to be melted down after he abolished the monarchy in the mid-17th century.
Once the British Museum verifies the jewel's authenticity KevinDuckett 'will be forced to sell it to them at a price set by an independent board,' reports The Daily Mail.
Metal detectorist finds £2M centrepiece jewel of Henry VIII's lost crown buried under a tree after it had been missing for 400 yrs. Kevin Duckett, 49, made the discovery in a field near Market #Harborough— Hans Solo (@thandojo) January 31, 2021
Two-and-a-half inch jewel is now being verified at the #British #Museum pic.twitter.com/Os6mSatuJR
