Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant
People who tested positive for the previously dominant strain of Covid-19 are unlikely to have protection against the latest N501Y.V2 variant South African variant.
That's according to the University of the Witwatersrand’s Professor Shabir Madhi, the lead investigator in Novavax vaccine trial.
Madhi made the comments during a press conference on Thursday on the efficacy of the Novavax vaccine against the latest South African and UK variants of the virus.
According to Novavax, the vaccine had 60% efficacy in protecting people against the South African variant. Still, it was less powerful at preventing infections caused by B.1.351 than the original variants.
“The 60% reduced risk against COVID-19 illness in vaccinated individuals in South Africans underscores the value of this vaccine to prevent illness from the highly worrisome variant currently circulating in <location idsrc="xmltag.org" value="LC/za">South Africa</location>, and which is spreading globally. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine for which we now have objective evidence that it protects against the variant dominating in South Africa,” says Professor <person>Shabir Maddi.</person>
A lot of the people that may have been infected early on in South Africa...it's quite possible that your immune response wanes over time that will make you susceptible to new variants that emerge over time.Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
We also don't know how severe the disease is if you get reinfected, if it's worse or not as bad as before.Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
RELATED: J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/VACCINE_.html?sti=m1g2qgrazb8vp7botp|&mediapopup=119154224
More from Local
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".Read More
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'
Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.Read More
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year
Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February.Read More
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed
Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.Read More
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!
The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch.Read More
'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program'
Liquor traders say they remain hopeful that the president will lift the booze ban when he next addresses the nation on Covid-19.Read More
CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize
Complete our survey about CapeTalk and stand a chance to attend a virtual event with some of your favourite CapeTalk presentersRead More
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.Read More
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More