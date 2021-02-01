Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant





People who tested positive for the previously dominant strain of Covid-19 are unlikely to have protection against the latest N501Y.V2 variant South African variant.

That's according to the University of the Witwatersrand’s Professor Shabir Madhi, the lead investigator in Novavax vaccine trial.

Madhi made the comments during a press conference on Thursday on the efficacy of the Novavax vaccine against the latest South African and UK variants of the virus.

According to Novavax, the vaccine had 60% efficacy in protecting people against the South African variant. Still, it was less powerful at preventing infections caused by B.1.351 than the original variants.

“The 60% reduced risk against COVID-19 illness in vaccinated individuals in South Africans underscores the value of this vaccine to prevent illness from the highly worrisome variant currently circulating in <location idsrc="xmltag.org" value="LC/za">South Africa</location>, and which is spreading globally. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine for which we now have objective evidence that it protects against the variant dominating in South Africa,” says Professor <person>Shabir Maddi.</person>

A lot of the people that may have been infected early on in South Africa...it's quite possible that your immune response wanes over time that will make you susceptible to new variants that emerge over time. Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

We also don't know how severe the disease is if you get reinfected, if it's worse or not as bad as before. Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

RELATED: J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Listen to the full conversation below: