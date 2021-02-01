"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry





In a statement released on Monday, Zuma says he plans to defy the Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the state capture inquiry.

The former statesman says he's not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned.

He says he will no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He also claims that ConCourt has been politicised.

EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma's defiance is expected to further divide the deep factions within the ANC.

As of Monday afternoon, the ruling party has yet to issue an official response to Zuma's statement.

This is an attack on institutions that uphold the country's democracy.... There's a lot of uncertainty about what this means. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

It was a very hard-hitting letter... [Zuma] was comparing himself to the PAC's Robert Sobukwe at some point.... He says the Constitutional Court is treating him like he apartheid government and has been politicised. I think it's strong and dangerous language. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The ANC needs to say something publicly... I think it's a travesty that the very same ANC that prides itself on its history in the liberation of the institution of Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Jacob Zuma thinks accountability and persecution are the same thing. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 1, 2021

This mampara Zuma should just be arrested already if he defies the constitutional court. — Kieno Kammies (@KienoKammies) February 1, 2021

ConCourt: SC Inquiry gave Zuma “favourable” treatment, should have subpoenaed him sooner.

JZ can remain silent if he shows his answers incriminate him in specific crimes

We are all equal before the law.



Zuma: I am now defenceless before Inquiry. I’d rather go to jail than answer — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 1, 2021

If #Zuma is intent on defying the supreme law of our land, Parliament must act swiftly to remove the benefits he and his family enjoy as a Former President.



Tax payers cannot continue to fit the bill for a lavish life of a Constitutional Delinquent.@ParliamentofRSA pic.twitter.com/TfiAyRjQ98 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 1, 2021

In a country where the rule of law mattered, Jacob Zuma would sleep in jail today. — Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) February 1, 2021

"I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated."



JG ZUMA

1 FEBRUARY 2021 — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 1, 2021

Former President Zuma is really desperate not to have to answer questions about his alleged crimes. What is he hiding? https://t.co/xZA34rTRhA — Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) February 1, 2021

