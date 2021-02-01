"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
In a statement released on Monday, Zuma says he plans to defy the Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The former statesman says he's not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt
He says he will no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
He also claims that ConCourt has been politicised.
RELATED: Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma's defiance is expected to further divide the deep factions within the ANC.
As of Monday afternoon, the ruling party has yet to issue an official response to Zuma's statement.
This is an attack on institutions that uphold the country's democracy.... There's a lot of uncertainty about what this means.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
It was a very hard-hitting letter... [Zuma] was comparing himself to the PAC's Robert Sobukwe at some point.... He says the Constitutional Court is treating him like he apartheid government and has been politicised. I think it's strong and dangerous language.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
The ANC needs to say something publicly... I think it's a travesty that the very same ANC that prides itself on its history in the liberation of the institution ofTshidi Madia, EWN reporter
Jacob Zuma thinks accountability and persecution are the same thing.— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 1, 2021
This mampara Zuma should just be arrested already if he defies the constitutional court.— Kieno Kammies (@KienoKammies) February 1, 2021
ConCourt: SC Inquiry gave Zuma “favourable” treatment, should have subpoenaed him sooner.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 1, 2021
JZ can remain silent if he shows his answers incriminate him in specific crimes
We are all equal before the law.
Zuma: I am now defenceless before Inquiry. I’d rather go to jail than answer
If #Zuma is intent on defying the supreme law of our land, Parliament must act swiftly to remove the benefits he and his family enjoy as a Former President.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 1, 2021
Tax payers cannot continue to fit the bill for a lavish life of a Constitutional Delinquent.@ParliamentofRSA pic.twitter.com/TfiAyRjQ98
In a country where the rule of law mattered, Jacob Zuma would sleep in jail today.— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) February 1, 2021
"I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated."— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 1, 2021
JG ZUMA
1 FEBRUARY 2021
Former President Zuma is really desperate not to have to answer questions about his alleged crimes. What is he hiding? https://t.co/xZA34rTRhA— Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) February 1, 2021
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?
UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible.Read More
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.Read More
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret'
LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment.Read More
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners
Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community.Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt
Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses.Read More
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub
Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed.Read More
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?
"The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard.Read More
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.Read More