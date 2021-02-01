Ramaphosa to address South Africans tonight after scheduled arrival of vaccines
The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will be updating South Africans on the government's Covid-19 response tonight.
The televised address will take place on the same day that the country is expected to receive its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from India.
The first shipment of one million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) l is due to arrive in South Africa on Monday afternoon.
Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, and the High Commissioner of India are expected to be on-site at OR Tambo International Airport when the vaccines land.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 1 February 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/JCEmKpjHlw— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021
Bookmark this article. CapeTalk will carry the livestream of the address closer to the time.
Source : Twitter